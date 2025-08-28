Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Plexus worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $274,163.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,246.65. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $284,054.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,522.78. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,007. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

