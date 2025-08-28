Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,146 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 36.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Qorvo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $117.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.