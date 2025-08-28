Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,454 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Banc of California worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 96,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banc of California by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $149,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,649.16. This trade represents a 26.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,280,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,976. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

