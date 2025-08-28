Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 52.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Global-e Online Trading Up 3.5%

Global-e Online stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.The company had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

