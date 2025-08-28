Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260,464 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 182,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,645,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,690,000 after acquiring an additional 184,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,401,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at $554,514,729.02. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

