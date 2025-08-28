Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,018 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,408,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 502,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,891,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $156.47 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

