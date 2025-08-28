Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 15,511 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

