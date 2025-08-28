Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 5,087 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $32.04 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 367.74%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

