Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 60,609 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of NETSTREIT worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $2,389,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after purchasing an additional 315,888 shares in the last quarter.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.
NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
