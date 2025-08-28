Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 61,416 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,416 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Progyny worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progyny by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Progyny by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Progyny Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

