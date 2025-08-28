Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

