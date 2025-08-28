Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Valvoline $VVV

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 289.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.17. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

