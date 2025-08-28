Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc $KAI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kadant by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kadant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kadant by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

KAI opened at $337.47 on Thursday. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $281.30 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

