Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 107,074 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,074 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

