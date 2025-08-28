Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,889 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $44,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NMI by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NMI by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 544,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,524 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in NMI by 134.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 296,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,929,000 after buying an additional 176,766 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.69 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

