Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,653 Shares of RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,653 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 493,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,516 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,531.94. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,075.10. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,605. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price target on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RadNet

RadNet Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -356.43 and a beta of 1.43.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.