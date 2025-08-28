Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 449,038 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449,038 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $98,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.92 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBI. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

