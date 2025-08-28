Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,648 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FSS opened at $127.81 on Thursday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.