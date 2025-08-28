Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 97,951 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,951 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 425,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 96,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MC stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

