Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in RH $RH

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RH by 146.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $228.49 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.