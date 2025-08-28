Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 568.2% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

