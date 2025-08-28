Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.06.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

