Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 433,489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,683.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,964 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $32,429,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 197,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,777,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $172.19 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $173.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.