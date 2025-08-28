IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,045.59 ($14.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,157 ($15.62). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 1,151 ($15.54), with a volume of 1,809,246 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,275 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on IG Group from GBX 782 to GBX 1,099 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,225 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,504.80.

Get IG Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IG Group

IG Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 114.10 EPS for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 58.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current year.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.