Insider Selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $3,953,635.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

