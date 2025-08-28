Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $11,248,597.57 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 178,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $11,248,597.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,761,894 shares in the company, valued at $111,122,654.58. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50.

BROS stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Dutch Bros's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

