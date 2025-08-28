Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) COO Sells $17,345,723.32 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) COO John Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $464.67 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

