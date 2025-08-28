Invesco Ltd. Buys 23,329 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

SENEA stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $760.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.38. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.76%.The company had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

