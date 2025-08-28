Invesco Ltd. Takes $4.98 Million Position in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,716,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,968,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KMTS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

