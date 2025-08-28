Invesco Ltd. Takes $4.98 Million Position in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,716,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,968,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000.
Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of NASDAQ KMTS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMTS
Kestra Medical Technologies Profile
We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kestra Medical Technologies
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.