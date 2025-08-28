Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 129.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

