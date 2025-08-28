iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,628 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 306.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 504,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 380,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 755,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 364,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $13,349,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

