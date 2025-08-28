iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

