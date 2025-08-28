Jai Shah Sells 82,910 Shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masco Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MAS opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.