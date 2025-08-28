Jill Hazelbaker Sells 31,250 Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:UBER opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

