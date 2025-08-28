JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JinkoSolar by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is presently -25.50%.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.19.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

