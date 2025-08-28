JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Okta by 325.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $211,923,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $199,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $189,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

