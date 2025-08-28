John Hess Sells 375,000 Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director John Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.14 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chevron

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 168,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Financial LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

