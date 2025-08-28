Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,601 shares of company stock valued at $22,508,712 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

