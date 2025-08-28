Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $455.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

