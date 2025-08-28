KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.4%

KKR stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

