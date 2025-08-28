Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,383,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $310,869.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,153.74. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,435 shares of company stock worth $497,769. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

