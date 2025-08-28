LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $607,220.55. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,875.80. This trade represents a 69.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,104. This represents a 46.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

