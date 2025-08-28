Lennar (NYSE:LEN) & D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Head to Head Contrast

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. D.R. Horton pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. D.R. Horton pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and D.R. Horton has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Get Lennar alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennar and D.R. Horton”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion 0.97 $3.93 billion $12.09 11.03 D.R. Horton $36.80 billion 1.36 $4.76 billion $12.47 13.44

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Lennar. Lennar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D.R. Horton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lennar and D.R. Horton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 14 2 1 2.24 D.R. Horton 2 6 6 1 2.40

Lennar currently has a consensus price target of $128.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.35%. D.R. Horton has a consensus price target of $153.23, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Lennar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than D.R. Horton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Lennar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lennar has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D.R. Horton has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57% D.R. Horton 11.46% 15.74% 11.07%

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Lennar on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; and owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.