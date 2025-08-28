Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €410.58 ($477.42) and traded as high as €411.40 ($478.37). Linde shares last traded at €410.80 ($477.67), with a volume of 15,920 shares trading hands.

Linde Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €402.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €410.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

