Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $96.30 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.