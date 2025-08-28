Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,052,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,104,676 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $872,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.