Matthew Jacobson Sells 49,123 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $6,484,727.23. Following the transaction, the director owned 476,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,953,324.83. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Matthew Jacobson sold 59,965 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $7,711,499.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.38, a P/E/G ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

