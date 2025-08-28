Matthew Jacobson Sells 59,965 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 59,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $7,711,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 452,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,209,504. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 22nd, Matthew Jacobson sold 49,123 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $6,484,727.23.
Datadog Trading Up 4.3%
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.
Institutional Trading of Datadog
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
