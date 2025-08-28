McEwen Inc. $MUX Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of McEwen worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in McEwen by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 15.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 459,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in McEwen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of McEwen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McEwen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
McEwen Stock Performance
MUX opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $594.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.88. McEwen Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.80.
McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. McEwen had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at McEwen
In other news, Director Ian J. Ball sold 2,656 shares of McEwen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $27,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
McEwen Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
