McEwen Inc. $MUX Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of McEwen worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in McEwen by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 15.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 459,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in McEwen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McEwen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of McEwen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McEwen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

McEwen Stock Performance

MUX opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $594.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.88. McEwen Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. McEwen had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McEwen

In other news, Director Ian J. Ball sold 2,656 shares of McEwen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $27,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.