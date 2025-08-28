Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.41 ($6.93) and traded as high as GBX 594.80 ($8.03). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 587.78 ($7.93), with a volume of 2,830,027 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 513.41.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

